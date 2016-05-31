Can You Get Kicked Out Of Heaven?

Forget about the other circumstances surrounding this man’s detention. It must have been obvious to the officers that something was amiss when the man said he was told to leave heaven. As reported by The Times and Democrat (Orangeburg, South Carolina):

A 53-year-old Cordova man was taken into custody and transported to the Regional Medical Center just before 3 a.m. Thursday after he was seen running completely naked down Cannon Bridge Road.

The man told a deputy that he had gone to heaven and was hearing people tell him to go back.

He also stated that he’d disobeyed his mother and would not do it again, that he’d jumped a fence and just started running.

The man remained calm throughout the incident. No charges were filed.